Ranipet police to auction seized vehicles on Friday

29 November 2021 23:20 IST

The Ranipet district police will auction 124 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, at the parade grounds for the Armed Reserve police in the office of the Superintendent of Police at 11 a.m. on December 3.

According to a press release, these vehicles were seized during raids on illicit arrack making units by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing. All COVID-19 safety norms, including compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing, should be followed at the auction. Interested persons should pay a deposit of ₹25,000 before participating in the auction at the SP’s office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In September this year, the district police in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai auctioned a total of 681 seized vehicles earning a revenue of ₹1.16 crore. The seized vehicles had got accumulated in 60 police stations in these districts, over the past two years, as they were unable to auction them due to the pandemic.

In Vellore, the Superintendent of Police, S. Selvakumar, has ordered the auction of 528 vehicles, with majority of them being two-wheelers (499), as scrap materials. Most of these vehicles were seized during raids by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the district police, while some were involved in accident cases and the others remained unclaimed for the past few years.

In the neighbouring Tiruvannamalai district, the police, led by S. Pavan Kumar, Superintendent of Police, organised the auction of 153 seized vehicles earning an income of ₹46.94 lakh. Interestingly, more than 90% of the auctioned vehicles in the district were four wheelers as these vehicles were mainly used to transport illicit arrack in the district.