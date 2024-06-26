GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranipet police return recovered mobile phones

Published - June 26, 2024 12:37 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The district police handed over 120 recovered mobile phones worth ₹20 lakh to their respective owners on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) D. V. Kiran Shruthi returned the mobile phones. “In May, 30 stolen phones were returned to their owners. Most of them were tourists, who were travelling to various tourist spots in the district,” said Ms. Shruthi. The cyber crime team has been monitoring the missing mobile phone handsets through their IMEI number at periodical intervals. Lost phones were tracked using IMEI numbers.

The cyber crime police team tracked missing or stolen mobile phones and, whenever they were re-activated, a notification was issued to the user, informing them that the phones were reported missing. The users either handed them over to the police or send them through courier from other districts and other States, said the police. Using cyber crime cells, all complaints of snatching or missing mobiles phones were taken up for investigation.

A helpline number (1930) is also available for residents to register complaints related to missing mobile phones.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.