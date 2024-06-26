Ranipet police return recovered mobile phones

The district police handed over 120 recovered mobile phones worth ₹20 lakh to their respective owners on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) D. V. Kiran Shruthi returned the mobile phones. “In May, 30 stolen phones were returned to their owners. Most of them were tourists, who were travelling to various tourist spots in the district,” said Ms. Shruthi. The cyber crime team has been monitoring the missing mobile phone handsets through their IMEI number at periodical intervals. Lost phones were tracked using IMEI numbers.

The cyber crime police team tracked missing or stolen mobile phones and, whenever they were re-activated, a notification was issued to the user, informing them that the phones were reported missing. The users either handed them over to the police or send them through courier from other districts and other States, said the police. Using cyber crime cells, all complaints of snatching or missing mobiles phones were taken up for investigation.

A helpline number (1930) is also available for residents to register complaints related to missing mobile phones.