Tamil Nadu

Ranipet police foil protest move against opening of Tasmac shop

Police personnel and staff of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited foiled a protest attempt against the opening of a liquor shop at Ranipet on Friday. Sales began after protesters left the scene.

More than 400 residents in and around Melperumbakkam village near Kalavai took part in the protest against the opening of the shop on the road leading to Melperumbakkam village.

Police personnel held several rounds of talks to convince the village heads, but in vain. A few angry youngsters damaged the wooden barricades leading to the shop, creating commotion for more than two hours.

After an assurance from the police officials that the shop will not be opened, protesters left the venue.

After an hour, Tasmac staff opened the outlet. It was said that police team cleared the crowd and asked the Tasmac staff to open the shop.

Residents who took part in the protest alleged that the police and Tasmac staff were playing hide and seek with them. The second round of protest by residents had little impact as there were more number of customers who wanted the shop to be opened.

