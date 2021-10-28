Ranipet police ask residents to share ideas to tackle crime

RANIPET

28 October 2021 23:03 IST

Those with novel ideas will be honoured

In an effort to tackle crime and social problems, the Ranipet District Police has launched a helpline number (7845457095) and an email id (sprptcamp@gmail.com) for the public to share their ideas.

People can share their views on issues including traffic congestion, accidents, burglaries, exploitation of women and children, addiction and gambling. Those who come up with such novel ideas will be honoured with a memento and a certificate.

Termed ‘Think & Shine’, the initiative aims to encourage the general public to think about the social problems they face and come up with solutions. It provides a platform to the residents to recognise their social commitment.

Advertising

Advertising

The ideas should be practical and feasible.

“A school student too will have an idea about traffic chaos on the way to her school. Likewise, an experienced police constable may have practical ideas for various petty crime but may hesitate to share them with seniors. The initiative aims to promote such ideas,” Deepa Satyan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ranipet, told The Hindu.

A special panel of officers comprising Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deputy SP and inspectors were formed at the District Police headquarters in Ranipet to process the ideas.

Residents can give their ideas to the help desk that has been set up at the SP Office between 10 a.m and 5 p.m on all days including Sundays.