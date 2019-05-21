Ranipet Municipality adds battery-operated vehicles to fleet

Ranipet Municipality in Vellore district procured 12 new battery-operated vehicles for enhancing capability to handle garbage collected from households and industrial units.

The consignment arrived at the municipality a couple of days ago and it would be augmented in the next few days. The fresh procurement takes the municipality’s fleet strength of battery-operated vehicles to 22, signalling the end of the era of tricycles which was used for the purpose all these years.

In the new scheme of things, the battery-operated vehicles will be used to transport the 17 tonnes of biodegradable waste from 30 wards of the Ranipet Municipality to compost units.

“The environment-friendly vehicles are already in operation in many municipalities in the State. The vehicles used by us belongs to the closed-type category (similar to an auto) and garbage will not get spilled on to the roads,” says Municipality Commissioner R.S. Venkatachalam.

The municipality is mixed with residential as well as industrial units. Thus, introduction of source segregation was taken up after careful evaluation of wastes from different industrial units and households. “We have accomplished about 60 per cent source segregation so far and the remaining portions would be covered within next few months to make the municipality a Garbage Free Zone”, he said.

Workers using these vehicles said that they have been relieved of arduous labour. They would continue collecting garbage from door-to-door, but would be driving a battery-operated vehicle.

“The idea of utilising battery-operated vehicles was conceived by the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration. A conservancy staff riding a battery-operated vehicle can cover 400 households every day. Each battery-operated vehicle can run for six hours covering a distance of 50 km,” says an official from CMA.