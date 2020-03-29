Ranipet district to issue online travel passes for traders and medical emergencies

Ranipet District administration has ordered for an issuance of online travel permits to those traders and residents who seek medical care in the wake of rule 144 of Cr. PC imposed nationwide.

Announcing this on Sunday, Collector S. Divyadharshini said that numbers of traders have sought for door to door delivery of essential commodities. Several citizens were in need of medical treatment at hospitals. To address theses issues and to minimise the crowd gathering at RDO offices for issuance of travel passes, the District Administration has introduced e-ticketing facility, she said.

People had to give a missed call to 80999 14914 and the caller will be directed to reach out to the exclusive website though short message service (SMS).

Once they received the message, the caller has to fill in their telephone number on the website, which will be verified thorough a one time password. After verification of phone number, the caller has to fill in the details of his/her requirement in a form.

After scrutiny of the online application, the travel pass will reach the caller by another SMS. The delivery person has to show this message during checking/ verification by the police.

Ms. Divyadharshini said that this permission is allowed only for those carry essential commodities for those who seek medical treatment. “Misuse of this facility would not be condoned and vehicles would be seized and penal action would be taken ,” she warned.