Ranipet becomes the 36th district of Tamil Nadu

Ranipet, one of the oldest municipalities in the State was rechristened as a district on Thursday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami officially inaugurated the district at a huge function organised on Thursday.

Four taluks

The new district, spread over an area of 2,234.32 sq. km with a population of 12,10,277, will have two revenue divisions: Ranipet and Arakkonam; four taluks: Walajah, Arcot, Nemili and Arakkonam; 18 firkas; 330 revenue villages; seven panchayat unions; five municipalities; nine town panchayats; 288 village panchayats and three assembly constituencies in full and two assembly constituencies in parts under its jurisdiction.

Ranipet municipality, which was constituted on April 1, 1959, was upgraded as a second grade municipality with effect from October 5, 1978, and was deemed a first grade municipality with effect from 22.05.1998. Subsequently, it was upgraded as a selection grade municipality.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister criticised DMK leader M.K. Stalin for spreading false propaganda that this government has not done anything for the people.

Following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who prioritised education, the government has allocated ₹28,957 crore for education department demands, the Chief Minister said.

Ranipet Collector S. Divyadarshini proposed a vote of thanks at the inauguration ceremony.