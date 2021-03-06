Rangolis to create awareness

ARIYALUR

The Collector’s office campus in Ariyalur came alive on Friday with a string of rangolis. Over 100 women from self-help groups, functioning under Mahalir Thittam spent a considerable amount of time since Thursday evening to make the rangolis, with crystal salt, flowers, vegetables and colour powder, on one side of the pathway leading to the main office building from the entrance.

They made the designs as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission of India. The rangolis seek to reinforce the importance of 100% voting and abstaining from taking cash for votes. A ballot unit and the voters’ helpline, 1950, were among the vivid depictions. The effort of SHG members came in for praise from visitors and Collector D. Rathna, who instructed officials to keep the rangolis undisturbed for as long as possible and the pathway closed until then.

