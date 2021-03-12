Tamil Nadu

Rangoli to the rescue

The Kancheepuram district administration has been taking steps to create voter awareness for the Assembly poll. A senior official said as part of the campaign, a giant rangoli of the ballot box was made at the crowded Sriperumbudur bus terminus. It turned out to be a head turner, as commuters appreciated the design.

