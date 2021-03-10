Tamil Nadu

Rangasamy loyalists unhappy

There was hullabaloo at a press meet on Tuesday where AINRC chief N. Rangasamy was announced as the head of the NDA alliance for the Assembly poll and not as his supporters wished, the Chief Ministerial candidate. His supporters, who gathered at the venue where the declaration was made, shouted slogans demanding an immediate announcement, projecting N.R. as the Chief Minister candidate. Mr. Rangasamy had to personally intervene to calm his supporters. BJP workers, on the other hand, raised ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.

