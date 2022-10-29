Rangarajan Narasimhan tenders unconditional apology for tweeting against industrialist Venu Srinivasan despite court orders

Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Litigant Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam, has given an unconditional apology to the Madras High Court besides undertaking to delete objectionable tweets made against industrialist Venu Srinivasan. The court has closed a contempt of court petition filed against him after recording his submissions.

Justices S.S. Sundar and N. Mala were satisfied that the litigant had tweeted some messages quite contrary to a direction issued by the High Court on September 2 directing both the litigant as well as the industrialist to not take to social media to make any comments that could affect their image in society.

Moving the present contempt petition on behalf of Mr. Srinivasan, senior counsel P.S. Raman told the court that the litigant had disobeyed court orders and made certain abhorrent tweets. The Bench was convinced by the submissions but it was not happy with the initial explanation offered by the litigant.

When he was given an opportunity to file a better affidavit, Mr. Narasimhan tendered an unconditional apology and also undertook to delete the objectionable tweets. The judges accepted his apology and also recorded the undertaking.