March 21, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The first phase of randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) equipment to be used in the Lok Sabha election in the Villupuram parliamentary constituency was held in the presence of the representatives of all recognised political parties here on Wednesday.

According to an official press note, a total of 2,356 EVMs and 2,553 VVPAT would be operational in the seven Assembly constituencies in the district. Following the process, the voting machines were sent to the respective strong rooms in the assembly segments.