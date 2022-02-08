Randomisation of EVMs held in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

08 February 2022 23:55 IST

The randomisation of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to be used in the upcoming urban local bodies elections on February 19 was held here on Tuesday, in the presence of Collector K. Balasubramaniam and representatives of recognised political parties.

According to a press release, 867 ballot units and as many control units would be operational for the polls to 45 wards in Corporation, 178 wards in six municipalities, and 214 wards in 14 Town Panchayats.

