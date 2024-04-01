ADVERTISEMENT

Randomisation of EVMs carried out in Cuddalore

April 01, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The second randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was carried out on Monday under the supervision of Cuddalore District Election Officer and Collector A. Arun Thamburaj in connection with the April 19 general election.

The randomisation was done in the presence of contesting candidates and agents.

In the second phase, the 1,808 ballot units were randomised among the polling stations of six Assembly Constituencies of Thittagudi (Reserved), Vriddhachalam, Neyveli, Panruti, Cuddalore and Kurunjipadi. Following the process, the voting machines were sent to the respective strong rooms in the assembly segments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US