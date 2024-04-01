GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Randomisation of EVMs carried out in Cuddalore

April 01, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The second randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was carried out on Monday under the supervision of Cuddalore District Election Officer and Collector A. Arun Thamburaj in connection with the April 19 general election.

The randomisation was done in the presence of contesting candidates and agents.

In the second phase, the 1,808 ballot units were randomised among the polling stations of six Assembly Constituencies of Thittagudi (Reserved), Vriddhachalam, Neyveli, Panruti, Cuddalore and Kurunjipadi. Following the process, the voting machines were sent to the respective strong rooms in the assembly segments.

