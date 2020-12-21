Rampant corruption in T.N., claims Udhayanidhi Stalin

“Public wants the DMK to come back to power and relieve them of hardships,” the DMK youth wing leader claimed.

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on December 21 claimed that the nine-and-a-half-year rule of the AIADMK government had been marked by rampant corruption.

Kick-starting the DMK’s pre-poll roadshow “Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural” in Cuddalore, he charged that there was complete disregard for good governance in the State.

“Wherever I go for campaigning, I notice there is a big change. Public wants the DMK to come back to power and relieve them of hardships brought on by the current regime,” he claimed.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that during his interaction with fisherfolk in Devanampattinam, he received a deluge of complaints over poor upkeep of the tsunami tenements. The authorities demanded kickback of ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 from each beneficiary for taking up repair works, he alleged.

He said the second leg of his roadshow was facilitated by the government’s relaxation of all COVID-19 curbs, lifted mainly to make way for Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s campaign.

“I was not allowed to speak during the first leg of the roadshow and the police arrested me again and again for violation of physical distancing guidelines. The DMK’s campaign has evoked an overwhelming response from the public giving their discontentment with the ruling party, which has now relaxed all the norms,” he said.

Responding to a question on the ₹2,500 cash gift announced by the government for Pongal, he said that the DMK had all along demanded that the government provide a relief of ₹5,000 per cardholder to overcome the pandemic.

The present relief of ₹2,500 is not sufficient and the government should increase it to ₹5,000, he said.

Replying to a question on actor Rajinikanth starting a political party, he said that the actor had cordial relations with the DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. “There is no threat to the popularity of the DMK from Rajinikanth as the actor had not announced his party,” he said.