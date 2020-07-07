Rameswaram fisherman dies mid-sea

A 27-year-old fisherman died mid-sea while he was engaged in fishing along with three other fishermen. His body was brought to the shore in the early hours of Wednesday.
Fisheries Department officials said that on Monday, 626 mechanised boats had obtained tokens and ventured into the sea with over 4,000 fishermen from the shores here. They were to return on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday.
In one mechanised boat, owned by A. Marcopolo, four fishermen had gone to sea. They were identified as Subash Chandrabose, Tamilselvan, Cycil Dennis and Sesu Alangaram -- all from Rameswaram. They were engaged in fishing at midnight. It is said that Subash Chandrabose suddenly fainted on the boat. Immediately, the fishermen returned to the shore and rushed him to the Rameswaram Government Hospital. However, the doctors said that he was ‘brought dead’. The body was sent to the GH for a post-mortem. The cause of the death was not immediately known. Police have registered a case and are investigating.
After the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had accorded permission to the fishermen to venture into the sea from June 1. However, the fishermen here set off for fishing only from June 13 for various reasons. On the first day itself, four fishermen went missing. After rescue operations were carried out for about two days, only one of the four was saved and the other three fishermen had died. Their bodies were found by Thanjavur fishermen.
