Ramdas Nagar residents protest against water stagnation

CHENNAI

16 November 2021 00:47 IST

They end stir after MLA assures them of steps to drain the water

A group of residents from Ramdas Nagar in Old Washermenpet area blocked the busy road near Metro Station on Monday demanding quick steps to drain the water that had stagnated in the area for more than a week.

The protesters, who included many women, said their locality had been inundated since the first spell of intense rain in the first week of November.

“In the past few days, sewage water seems to have got mixed as well, making it difficult for us to be in our houses. Water has entered many homes,” a woman said.

Advertising

Advertising

Another woman said they were struggling to get clean water for the past one week. “Electricity supply has been very intermittent as well,” she said.

The residents said that although Greater Chennai Corporation officials tried to dewater the area a few times, the flow of water did not stop in the locality. “A majority of it is coming from the crematorium in Kathbada Road that was fully flooded,” the woman said.

MLA’s assurance

The protesters blocked the road for more than 30 minutes, demanding immediate attention of Royapuram MLA IDream R. Murthy belonging to the DMK.

The MLA, who came to the spot, assured the protesters that the locality would be dewatered in a day and efforts would be made to find permanent solution to the problem of flooding in the area. On his assurance, the residents gave up the protest.

Saravanan Tamizhan, a functionary of Democratic Youth Federation of India, who took part in the protest, said the MLA said steps would be taken to expedite allocation of houses for the people in the locality in the apartment constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board nearby.