Ramdas Athawale demands CBI enquiry into Armstrong’s murder

Published - July 17, 2024 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State and Republican Party of India national president Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should announce a CBI enquiry into the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong in Chennai.

On visiting Armstrong’s house in Chennai, Mr. Athawale said that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seek his intervention in the case.

“The slain BSP leader Armstrong’s voice was important not only in Tamil Nadu but across India. This is a serious murder which occurred near the police station. I appeal to Chief Minister Stalin to announce a CBI enquiry into this case,” he said.

Mr. Athawale added that a senior police official must be appointed to enquire into the death of prime accused Thiruvengadam, in a police encounter, recently.

The Minister also said that the State should ensure protection to Dalit leaders and provide them bodyguards. “Law and order in Tamil Nadu is not good and Dalits are not safe on account of attacks against them. The Chief Minister should protect the Dalit community and the youth,” he said.

