Ramco Industries opens new plant

Special Correspondent May 27, 2022 19:17 IST

It has a capacity to produce 11.5 million square metres for India’s premier green product, the “Calcium Silicate Board and Tiles Range”

Ramco Industries has launched its manufacturing plant in Arakkonam. According to a statement by the company, it has a production capacity of 11.5 million square metres for India’s premier green product, the “Calcium Silicate Board and Tiles Range” which is supplied to over 15 countries. Their global export will extend to 40 countries with the new state-of-the-art plant. “Our flagship product - Ramco Hilux, has witnessed growing popularity from customers across the globe. The Arakkonam plant will cater to this growing demand with state of the art products adhering to the highest global performance and green safety standards,” said Prem Shanker, CEO of Ramco Industries. Ramco Industries clocks a revenue of ₹1,450 crore globally. The company is witnessing a year-on-year growth and is expecting a 15% revenue growth in the coming years with the addition of the new plant.



