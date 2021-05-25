Ramco group to commission four new oxygen generators in 4-6 weeks

The cement company is helping other States in their fight against the pandemic by distributing high-end medical equipment, comprising monitors, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and ventilators

Ramco Cements plans to commission four new medical oxygen generators. Already, one oxygen generator has become functional.

The five oxygen generators would cost ₹5 crore and would be able to fill 800 oxygen cylinders. The oxygen cylinders would be distributed to government hospitals in the State.

In a press release, the company said it had installed one oxygen generator in Virudhunagar district, which was inaugurated on May 14, and planned to add similar facilities in Madurai, R.R. Nagar at Virudhunagar, and two in Ariyalur district, including at Alathiyur.

The four generators would be commissioned within four to six weeks, the release added.

Aid to other States

Ramco Cements has contributed ₹1 crore to the State Disaster Management fund for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The cement company is helping other States in their fight against the pandemic by distributing high-end medical equipment, comprising monitors, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and ventilators at a cost of ₹1.5 crore to Kerala and has proposed to install two oxygen generators in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of ₹2 crore.

The two generators would help in filling 400 oxygen cylinders.

The Ramco group had committed to the Odisha government to provide medical equipment worth ₹1 crore.

Contributions pour in

Trivitron Group, which is part of Neuberg Diagnostics, Kauvery Hospital and Trivitron Healthcare, has donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

In a press release, Dr. G.S.K. Velu, chairman and managing director of Neuberg Diagnostics, said the fund would be utilised for treatment, setting up emergency beds, supply of ventilators and oxygen concentrators.