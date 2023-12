December 22, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As Thoothukudi remains badly affected by the floods caused by the unprecedented rains last week, Ramco Cements stepped in to provide relief to residents.

About 2,000 food packets were distributed to residents of Brian nagar and Shanmugapuram. Nearly ₹5 lakh worth of relief materials for over 500 families affected by the floods in Pudur Taluk and surrounding panchayats were handed over to Vilathikulam MLA G.V.Markandeyan.

