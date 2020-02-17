‘Ramayana Yatra’ train to cover temple towns from March 5

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), as part of Bharat Darshan, will be operating ‘Ramayana Yatra’, a special train covering important temple towns in the country.
Talking to press persons at a meeting held in the city on Monday, L. Subramani, Manager (Tourism), IRCTC, said the Ramayana Yatra, to be operated from Tirunelveli, would have best accommodation and transport options.
He said the special train would start from Tirunelveli and would have stops at Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi and Chennai Central station.
The yatra would cover famous destinations of Chitrakut Dham, Buxar, Raghunathpur, Sitamarhi, Janakpuri (Nepal), Ayodhya, Nandigram, Allahabad, Shringaverpur, Nasik and Hampi.
The 14-day tour will be held from March 5 to 18. The package would cost ₹15,990 ( inclusive of GST).
