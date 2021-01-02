Ramanathapuram will be biggest beneficiary of Cauvery-Gundar river link project, says CM

Close to 1 lakh acres of land would get water for irrigation once the project has been completed, he said

When the Cauvery-Gundar river linking project gets fully implemented, Ramanathapuram district would be the biggest beneficiary, as close to one lakh acres of land would get water for irrigation, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami here on Saturday.

Arriving here from Madurai by road, he addressed various sections of people during his campaign. At Paramakudi, he interacted with small traders, vendors, farmers and cottage unit owners.

In his speech, Mr. Palaniswami said the Cauvery-Gundar project would be taken up in three phases at an outlay of ₹14,000 crore. Already, the government had allotted ₹700 crore for the project this year. The surplus Cauvery water which drains into the sea would be diverted and the district would benefit immensely. Ramanathapuram, which was once synonymous with a water-starved region (thanni illaa kaadu), had already transformed with the Kudimaramathu projects done over the last four years. The Cauvery-Gundar project would give new meaning to Ramanathapuram in future, he said, amidst applause from the gathering.

Livestock research centre

At Parthibanoor, the CM said that after his recent visit to the USA, the State government had proposed to establish an international livestock research and animal sciences centre at Thalaivasal, Salem district, which would be the biggest in Asia. This would enable the farmers’ to reap high benefits through the research. Milch animals, which can produce 65 litres of milk a day, would become a reality in Tamil Nadu too, he said and work was underway in full swing for the project, for which the government had laid the foundation stone in February 2020.

Attacking DMK president M K Stalin for his predictions that the AIADMK would split soon, Mr. Palaniswami said that nobody can touch even one cadre in the AIADMK. “The party has been at the helm only with the support of the cadre base. The Leader of the Opposition may continue to day dream and we wish him good luck,” he added.