Ramanathapuram police restore 110 stolen mobile phone with owners

Ramanathapuram:

29 September 2021 14:36 IST

Ramanathapuram district police on Wednesday handed over 110 mobile phones that were stolen and recovered by Cyber Crime police to the owners.

“Some of the recovered phones had been stolen as early as 2019 and some of them have been stolen in recent months,” Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police, E. Karthik said.

The SP said a dedicated team from Cyber Crime along with one or two police personnel in each sub-division pursued the cases continuously. “They have put in continuous efforts for more than one and a half months through digital monitoring of the IMEI numbers of the stolen mobile phones,” the SP said.

After tracking the phones, the police personnel had revealed to the present owners that the mobile phones they were using now were stolen ones and asked them to return to the police. The owners also handed them over to the police. Some of the phones were used in other districts. “We got as many as 25 phones used in other districts through courier,” he added.

Stating that another 200 cases of stolen phones were being pursued by the police, Mr. Karthik said that all the police stations were instructed to issue community service register receipts for all stolen mobile phones.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime), A. Arun, Inspector of Police, D. Vetrivelrajan and Sub-Inspector of Police, Diwakar, were present.