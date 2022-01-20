Tamil Nadu

Ramanathapuram MP condemns attack on Tamil fishermen

Nawaz Kani  

Ramanathapuram MP, K. Nawas Kani, has condemned the attack on Rameswaram fishermen by a Sri Lankan naval ship.

In a statement, the MP said the inhumane attack by Sri Lankan Navy against Tamil fishermen had been continuing.The Centre, which was giving economic assistance on humanitarian grounds to Sri Lanka, should advise the government of the island nation to reciprocate the gesture in the same manner while dealing with fisherman from Tamil Nadu.

The Union Government should register its protest against Sri Lankan government to prevent recurrence of such atrocious incidents, he demanded.


