Ramanathapuram DFO wins Unesco award for Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve management

June 05, 2023

Jagdish Bakan, Wildlife Warden and District Forest Officer (DFO) of Ramanathapuram district, has won the 2023 Michel Batisse Award for Biosphere Reserve Management from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Mr. Bakan has been chosen for the award for his work in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve — which is endowed with rich marine biodiversity, including several species of fish, coral, birds, sea turtles, crustaceans — will be presenting the case study at the 35th session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Reserves Programme organised by the Unesco in Paris from June 12 to 15.

Speaking to The Hindu about the “dream come true”, Mr. Bakan said he feels happy and proud about the international recognition. “In my tenure here over the last one year and eight months, we have made interventions in community development, community-based ecotourism, and involving locals in rescuing marine animals,” he said.

“We are using profits from ecotourism for conservation and the community. Our plastic check post initiative has got nominated for the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration,” the DFO said.

While monitoring the expanse of the biosphere reserve posed a challenge, the State government’s support in the form of the Marine Elite Force made it manageable, said Mr. Bakan, who will be receiving the award on June 14.

The $12,000 reward will go to the State government and the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust. The award is given for outstanding achievements in the management of the biosphere reserves in line with the recommendations of the Seville Strategy.