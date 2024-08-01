Ramalingam murder case: NIA team conducts searches at more than 10 places in Tiruchi, delta districts

National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel carried out simultaneous searches at the residences of former members and functionaries of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on August 1, 2024.

The searches were said to be in connection with the murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi functionary V. Ramalingam at Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district in February 2019. The case is being probed by the NIA.

Split into multiple teams, the NIA personnel conducted the searches at more than 10 places in the five districts. The searches were conducted at the residences of Amir Basha, former president of the PFI, at Kamaraj Nagar in Airport police station limits and at the residence of Mohamed Siddiq in Vazhavanthankottai in Tiruchi.

Police sources said searches were conducted at seven locations in Thanjavur district including Thirumangalakudi, Thirubhuvanam, Melacauvery near Kumbakonam, and Koranattu Karuppur. The searches in Tiruvarur district were conducted at Muthupettai and Kambur, Therazhandur and Vadakarai in Mayiladuthurai district, and at Thittachery in Nagapattinam district.

Ramalingam was murdered on the night of February 5, 2019, at Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district. The murder case which was initially registered by the Thiruvidaimarudhur police was subsequently taken over by the NIA. The NIA had in 2021 arrested Rahman Sadiq, an alleged key conspirator in the Ramalingam murder case, at Thanjavur. Members of the PFI were alleged to be involved in the sensational murder.

