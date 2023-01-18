ADVERTISEMENT

Ramajeyam murder case | Suspects undergo lie-detector test

January 18, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

12 suspects in the 2012 murder of T.N. Minister K.N. Nehru’s brother, are undergoing a lie-detector test on Wednesday, conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory

The Hindu Bureau

K. N. Ramajayam. File | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch CID has commenced the process of subjecting 12 suspects in the Ramajeyam murder case to a lie-detector test at Chennai, police sources said on Wednesday.

The suspects, who were identified based on statements of witnesses or evidence gathered so far in the case, would be put on polygraph sessions by a team deputed by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The accused persons, involved in the committing of the 2012 murder, belonged to Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Dindigul areas, the sources added.

The consent of the suspects stating that they were willing to undergo the lie detector test has been obtained, the sources added.

On March 29, 2012, Ramajeyam, brother of Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, was murdered and his body was found close to the banks of the Cauvery river near Thiruvarlarcholai on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

