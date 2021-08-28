Ramadoss writes to PM seeking caste-wise census

Chennai

28 August 2021 22:41 IST

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to conduct a caste-wise population census in the country “as most national and regional political parties supported” caste census.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, he said though reservation was designed to ensure distribution of education and employment opportunities to all sections of people and achieve equality’, it is being challenged by High Courts and Supreme Court.

“To establish the case for caste based reservation it is necessary to have data on the population of various castes and their social, educational and economic statuses. Reservations provided in India are not based on data. To fight the cases against reservation it is essential to have caste data. Various courts have time and again mentioned about the need for data on caste,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss argued that it has been 90 years since caste was enumerated in 1931.

“Hence it is paramount that caste is enumerated in the 2021 census of India. Census is already delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic. The government should plan to conduct this census as caste census and take necessary steps for that,” he said.

The Central government should come forward to conduct caste census just as it passed a constitutional amendment to give back right to change list of backward castes to the States after the recent Supreme Court ruling in the Maratha reservation case, he added.