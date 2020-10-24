Ramadoss writes to Jaganmohan Reddy, hails him as ‘Guardian of Social Justice’

CHENNAI

24 October 2020 13:37 IST

“This is called true revolution.”

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has written to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.R. Jaganmohan Reddy, congratulating him for the state government’s announcement on establishing 56 backward class corporations and the list of chairpersons to head these corporations.

“I have learnt that 29 corporations are going to be led by women (more than 50%) and 12 directors have been appointed for each corporation representing all 13 districts. I appreciate the fact that you have taken this right decision, at the right time, to uphold social justice and ensure social development,” he said in the letter.

Mr. Ramadoss further pointed out that Mr. Reddy has seen the caste as the foundation of social justice, and as an indicator of state’s development, at the time when caste is seen as a symbol of regressiveness in the cultural setting of pseudo political decency and in the name of progressive thinking.

“This is called true revolution. Through this you have risen as the ‘Guardian of Social Justice’ in the state of Andhra Pradesh. I am very proud & happy to confer the title of “Andhra Pradesh’s Guardian of Social Justice,” he added.

Mr. Ramadoss also hailed the announcement that the Andhra Pradesh government would provide funding to the corporations and other measures and noted that it will not only lead to the advancement of individuals, including women from every community but also will pave way for the growth and progress of the society as a whole and it is sure that there will be overall development of the state.

“The policy decision that you have taken to make Andhra Pradesh as an alcohol free state by 2024, is highly commendable. I strongly believe that this policy measure will pave way for social development and economic growth,” he added.