‘Ramadoss will announce PMK’s stand on CM candidate’

SALEM

31 December 2020 01:10 IST

‘Announcement will be made as election comes closer’

PMK president G.K. Mani has said the party’s stand on the Chief Ministerial candidate will be announced by party founder S. Ramadoss as the election approaches.

Addressing mediapersons in Salem on Wednesday, he said the party had been demanding 20% reservation for Vanniyars in higher education and government jobs for 40 years. “Instead of fulfilling our demand, the State government constituted a commission, which we see as merely a delaying tactic,” he said.

To a question whether the party accepted Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate, Mr. Mani said, “Their party [AIADMK] announced the candidate and as the election comes closer, Dr. Ramadoss will announce our stand,” he added.

On Rajinikanth’s decision not to launch a party, he alleged that the actor had earlier announced that he would start a party due to the pressure exerted on him. “If his fans pressure him, he might change his decision.”