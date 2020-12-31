Tamil Nadu

‘Ramadoss will announce PMK’s stand on CM candidate’

G.K. Man   | Photo Credit: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

PMK president G.K. Mani has said the party’s stand on the Chief Ministerial candidate will be announced by party founder S. Ramadoss as the election approaches.

Addressing mediapersons in Salem on Wednesday, he said the party had been demanding 20% reservation for Vanniyars in higher education and government jobs for 40 years. “Instead of fulfilling our demand, the State government constituted a commission, which we see as merely a delaying tactic,” he said.

To a question whether the party accepted Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate, Mr. Mani said, “Their party [AIADMK] announced the candidate and as the election comes closer, Dr. Ramadoss will announce our stand,” he added.

On Rajinikanth’s decision not to launch a party, he alleged that the actor had earlier announced that he would start a party due to the pressure exerted on him. “If his fans pressure him, he might change his decision.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 1:12:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ramadoss-will-announce-pmks-stand-on-cm-candidate/article33458508.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY