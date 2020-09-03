Ramadoss welcomes ban on PUBG

Chennai

03 September 2020 00:11 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday welcomed the ban imposed by the Central government on online gaming app PUBG and 117 other Chinese mobile phone applications. He felt that it would help reduce the mental stress faced by the students as the game destroyed education and enabled interest in violence.

“On November 10 last year, I had requested that the PUBG mobile game should be banned. Though PMK’s reasons for asking for the ban were was different, I am happy that the welfare of the students has been protected,” he wrote on social media.

