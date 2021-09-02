Ramadoss welcomes announcement on memorial for Vanniyar reservation struggle

The PMK founder said the party’s goal was to ensure social justice for everyone in TN

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday welcomed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s announcement that a ‘Mani Mandapam’ (memorial) would be constructed in Villupuram for 21 persons who fell to police firing during the struggle demanding separate reservation for Vanniyars in the 1980s, and assuring of government jobs for their family members.

In a statement, he termed it as the biggest struggle in India for social justice and said, through the announcement, the Tamil Nadu government had given it recognition. Dr. Ramadoss said that PMK’s goal is that there must be social justice for everyone in Tamil Nadu and the party would work towards it without any hindrance.

In a separate statement, he also welcomed the State government’s move tightening rules for 20% reservation for Tamil-medium candidates in government jobs.

However, he urged the imposition of an additional condition that only those who write competitive exams in Tamil would be eligible for availing of the reservation, in order to curb the malpractices and to achieve the objective of promoting and encouraging the use of Tamil.