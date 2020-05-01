Ramadoss wants home guards inducted into police force

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Friday said that Tamil Nadu Home Guards personnel, who have been involved in implementing the lockdown measures, were working without any protective equipment or health insurance.

They should be inducted formally into the police force as they were more experienced than the Tamil Nadu Youth Brigade who have been inducted, he said.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that home guards was a voluntary role but they have to report to work when the police department summons them. “Since the job is not permanent, many usually work part-time. But as the job doesn’t have fixed timings, they are unable to focus on their full time jobs,” he said.

Even if the 1,24,761 police vacancies were filled in Tamil Nadu, the State police force would still have only one police personnel for every 700 people. He further said that the demand of the Home Guards that they are doing the work equivalent of the regular police and they should be accommodated in the police force was valid and should be considered.

“Until a few years ago, they were paid ₹152 per day with a monthly salary of ₹2,800. Only after they went to the Supreme Court, their wages were increased and were paid ₹560 a day. If they are called to work for 24 days a month, they can tide over their financial difficulties. If that is not possible, they should be selected in the police force based on their fitness test results and educational qualification,” he said.