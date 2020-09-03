Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu government to ban online classes

The PMK founder, in a statement, said these classes are creating inequality among students and causing mental stress

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has urged the State government to ban online classes by private schools, stating that they create inequality among students and cause mental stress.

In a statement, he also pointed out the increase in the number of students committing suicides because they cannot afford the infrastructure for online classes and are not able to follow and understand the classes well.

Mr. Ramadoss said parents from poor backgrounds are not able to buy high-end mobile phones or laptops for the classes and if there are three students in a household, each one would be needing devices. He condemned the promotion of online classes and said they were defeating the very purpose of education, which is social justice and creating equality in society.

Mr. Ramadoss also alleged that online classes are not conducted properly and teachers are not allowing students to raise doubts and some teachers think their duty is over after broadcasting their teaching videos on YouTube. “This form of education does not serve any purpose.” He said in education, whatever causes inequality and loss of lives, is not needed.

Mr. Ramadoss said if it was unavoidable, the government could permit online classes for X, XI and XII students for a maximum of two hours and ban such classes for the rest. The government should mull over the report of the expert committee that said the syllabus should be reduced by 50% for the current academic year, he said.

Expresses disappointment over Finance Ministry stance

Mr. Ramadoss also expressed disappointment over the Union Finance Ministry’s stance in the Supreme Court that a waiver of the interest on interest during the moratorium period would be against the basic canons of finance.

In a tweet, he said borrowers should be treated with sympathy and likened the banks charging interest on loan moratorium to the business of usury.

Mr. Ramadoss hoped that the Supreme Court would pronounce a verdict waiving off the interest.