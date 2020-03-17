Ramadoss urges State to make Tamil compulsory in CBSE schools

CHENNAI

17 March 2020 14:42 IST

In a statement, the PMK founder said that private CBSE schools were using loopholes in the law that mandates Tamil be taught compulsorily

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday criticised the Central Board of Secondary Education for not making Tamil a compulsory subject in schools in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that private CBSE schools are using loopholes in the law that mandates Tamil language be taught compulsorily.

“It is big challenge to ensure that CBSE schools teach Tamil language compulsorily. State Board schools teach Tamil compulsorily until class X and 90% of Matriculation schools, save for certain language minority schools, teach Tamil as a compulsory language. While the Government Order to this effect was passed in September 2014, 90% of CBSE schools have not followed the law. The Tamil Nadu government should not take a kind view towards these schools,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He further said that Tamil should be made a compulsory subject in schools following ICSE and Cambridge board syllabuses too.

“The Kerala government has made it clear that schools that refuse to teach Malayalam will be given two warnings before their recognition is cancelled. They also give financial aid to schools that teach Malayalam at the same time,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss urged Tamil Nadu government to take strict action against CBSE schools that refuse to teach Tamil.