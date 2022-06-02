Ramadoss urges State to ensure adequate severance package for Ford workers

June 02, 2022 23:59 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday contended it was the responsibility of the State government to ensure adequate severance package and alternative jobs to workers at Ford India’s plant in Maraimalai Nagar.

In a statement, he expressed shock over reports that the plant would be closed and said the government should not allow livelihoods of workers to be affected. It should facilitate th4e takeover of the plant by other car manufacturers and ensure the future and job of workers.