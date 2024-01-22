GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramadoss urges State govt to meet demands of JACTTO-GEO and prevent strike

January 22, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu government should re-implement the old pension scheme and meet the other demands of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation and Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO). In a statement, he said the strike being planned next month by JACTTO-GEO should be prevented.

“In March, Class X and XII public examinations are held. In February, the Lok Sabha election will be announced. Given the situation, if government employees and teachers go on a strike, the school education and government machineries will shut down. This will affect everyone. Hence, the State government should hold talks with them and ensure that their demands are met,” he said, adding that the State government was yet to address the main demand of reintroduction of the old pension scheme, despite several committees being formed to look into whether it was feasible.

“JACTTO-GEO has announced the strike after holding several protests, without any tangible results. The PMK supports their protests and their demands,” Dr. Ramadoss further said.

