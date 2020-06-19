Ramadoss urges public to extend support for complete lockdown

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the public to respect and extend full-cooperation to the complete lockdown imposed by the State government for 12 days in Chennai and its surroundings from mid-night today.
In a statement, he said an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai was due to not adhering to physical distancing and other norms.
“As a result, from the stage of phased relaxation of lockdown we are again moving back to complete lockdown,” Mr. Ramadoss said.
Pointing out the police warning of stricter enforcement of full lockdown, he said people must respect it.
“We have ignored the guidelines set by the Centre and the State government for containment of the pandemic. The lethargic attitude has led to the spread of the virus and the resultant panic,” Mr. Ramadoss said.
He requested the people in Chennai and surrounding areas not to come out of their homes unnecessarily. If they have to come out, they must wear masks and gloves and follow precautions, which will help the city become COVID-19 free.
Mr. Ramadoss also urged people to use the State government’s 104 helpline, if any of the family members have symptoms and get them tested.
He called for increasing the number of COVID-19 tests utilising the full lockdown.
