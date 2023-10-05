Ramadoss urges police to permit party’s two-wheeler processions

October 05, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday criticised the police for not allowing PMK cadre to take out two-wheeler processions planned by the party leaders at several places in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on social media, Dr. Ramadoss said that the party had decided to take out such processions in several town panchayats, union and municipalities across Tamil Nadu.

“In many places, the police have denied permission sought by the PMK office-bearers. These two-wheeler processions are taken out to unite the party and spread the party’s ideology and policies to the people. These processions will be carried out in a planned, disciplined manner without any disturbance to the public. The political parties have a right to take out processions without causing disturbance to the public. The police administration should allow it tomorrow. If it is not possible to permit it tomorrow, it must be allowed at a later date,” he said.

