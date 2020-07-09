Ramadoss urges Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

09 July 2020 13:33 IST

The PMK founder noted that if the water is not released, Kuruvai cultivation might get affected in its final stage

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said the inflows into major reservoirs surrounding the Cauvery river in Karnataka have increased due to continuous rains, and the State should release water to Tamil Nadu. But despite the increase in inflows, Karnataka has not come forward to release water to Tamil Nadu, which is condemnable, he said.

Mr. Ramadoss noted that if the water is not released, Kuruvai cultivation might get affected in its final stage, without availability of water. In June, the Cauvery Water Management Authority had directed Karnataka to release 9.19 tmcft by June and 31.24 tmcft by July to Tamil Nadu.

Even a month after the verdict, Karnataka has not released the water and inflows at Mettur have dropped. It is important to get water from Karnataka to offset the dip in water inflows in Mettur. He said Karnataka need not worry about availability of water for future needs, as there would be continuous inflows due to the rains.

The State government should use various forums to apply pressure on Karnataka to release water, he added.