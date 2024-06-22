GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramadoss urges govt. to probe whether illicit liquor was sold in Villupuram

Published - June 22, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to probe whether illicit liquor was sold in Villupuram. 

In a statement, he pointed out that Krishnaswamy, a labourer from Chennai, had bought the spurious liquor from Villupuram old bus stand. After consuming the liquor, Krishnaswamy’s vision has been affected and he is getting treatment at Royapettah Government Hospital. This is shocking and shows the abundant supply of illicit liquor, he charged.

The incident shows that illicit liquor was sold not only in Kallakurichi, but also across Tamil Nadu and no measures have been taken to curb it, he said. “If any one is affected they should be immediately admitted to hospital and given treatment,” he said and urged the State government to curb the sale of illicit liquor across Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.