Ramadoss urges govt. to probe whether illicit liquor was sold in Villupuram

PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to probe whether illicit liquor was sold in Villupuram.

In a statement, he pointed out that Krishnaswamy, a labourer from Chennai, had bought the spurious liquor from Villupuram old bus stand. After consuming the liquor, Krishnaswamy’s vision has been affected and he is getting treatment at Royapettah Government Hospital. This is shocking and shows the abundant supply of illicit liquor, he charged.

The incident shows that illicit liquor was sold not only in Kallakurichi, but also across Tamil Nadu and no measures have been taken to curb it, he said. “If any one is affected they should be immediately admitted to hospital and given treatment,” he said and urged the State government to curb the sale of illicit liquor across Tamil Nadu.