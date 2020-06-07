Ramadoss urges govt. to ban online classes

Chennai

07 June 2020 23:52 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that online classes only added to the mental stress of parents and students as they were merely a ploy by schools to ensure that parents paid fees.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that he was disappointed that the School Education Department was encouraging online classes despite the fact that they could never replace the classroom experience.

“More than the eagerness to start teaching, schools are starting online classes to extract fees. Schools are doing this drama only because parents will not pay fees unless schools reopen. More than teaching students, the schools are firm that if fee is not paid, the children cannot attend online classes. It is a ploy to make parents pay the fees,” he said.

He added that online classes provided an advantage to urban students who have several avenues, as opposed to students in rural areas. “Online classes also increase the stress of parents and students. The clarity that a student gains in a classroom set up can never be gained via online learning. Therefore, the syllabus should be reduced if reopening of schools will be further delayed. The School Education Department should ban online classes,” he said.