Tamil Nadu

Ramadoss urges govt. to ban online classes

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that online classes only added to the mental stress of parents and students as they were merely a ploy by schools to ensure that parents paid fees.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that he was disappointed that the School Education Department was encouraging online classes despite the fact that they could never replace the classroom experience.

“More than the eagerness to start teaching, schools are starting online classes to extract fees. Schools are doing this drama only because parents will not pay fees unless schools reopen. More than teaching students, the schools are firm that if fee is not paid, the children cannot attend online classes. It is a ploy to make parents pay the fees,” he said.

He added that online classes provided an advantage to urban students who have several avenues, as opposed to students in rural areas. “Online classes also increase the stress of parents and students. The clarity that a student gains in a classroom set up can never be gained via online learning. Therefore, the syllabus should be reduced if reopening of schools will be further delayed. The School Education Department should ban online classes,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:53:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ramadoss-urges-govt-to-ban-online-classes/article31774601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY