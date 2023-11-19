Ramadoss takes a jibe at Chief Minister over caste census

November 19, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the issue of caste census.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, he cited the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar conducting a caste survey and increasing the overall reservation quota to 75%. He also pointed out that Karnataka and Odisha would be releasing the details of the caste census soon, while States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh would be conducting caste surveys soon.

What has Tamil Nadu, the cradle of social justice, done on the issue? The Chief Minister has written to the Prime Minister stating that the State-specific initiatives lacked “the statutory stamp without a Legislative backing for such data collection” and sought to integrate a caste census with the proposed national decadal census, he said.

The Chief Minister has a political strategy, which persons including those who formed the Sattanathan Commission to those who increased the reservation ceiling in Bihar were not aware of, Mr. Ramadoss said.

In one letter, the Chief Minister has achieved the twin objectives of caste-based census and social justice and he knows how to survive, he noted.

Dr. Ramadoss said let social justice prevail under the Chief Minister’s model and to emphasise it let him keep writing letters to the Prime Minister.

