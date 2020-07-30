Ramadoss slams Environment Ministry’s stance on Salem-Chennai road project

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday expressed shock over the Union Environment Ministry’s stance in the Supreme Court that Salem-Chennai eight-lane green corridor project did not require any mandatory environmental clearance prior to land acquisition.
In a statement, he said the Ministry’s new stance is strongly condemnable.
“It amounts to blatant support to the project and defeats the very purpose for which the Environment Ministry was created in the first place,” Dr. Ramadoss said.
He said that while the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the apex court that Salem-Chennai road project does not need environmental clearance prior to land acquisition, the Environment Ministry has gone a step further and stated that the clearance is not required for other projects as well.
Dr. Ramadoss pointed out that the Ministry which had not taken any stand when it was a party to the proceedings at the Madras High Court, has now taken a new stand on the issue, which would affect the farmers and it is an act of betrayal.
He urged the Ministry to take back its response in the apex court immediately and oppose the project.
Dr. Ramadoss also assured that his party will continue to strongly oppose the project and take all measures to safeguard the interest of the farmers.
