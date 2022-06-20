Ramadoss seeks special educational policy for northern districts

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said the State government must create a special education policy for the northern districts of Tamil Nadu to improve the pass percentage in the 10th and 12th Standard public examinations.

In a statement, he said the pass percentage of students from the northern districts had fallen behind that of students from other districts.

“The districts that have taken the last 10 spots in the 12th Standard results are Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Tirupattur, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai. Apart from Dindigul and Pudukottai, the others are northern and Delta districts [Krishnagiri is in the west],” he said.

The northern districts had been lagging behind in education for the last 30 years, he said. “The northern and Delta districts should be declared as educationally backward districts. Each class in primary schools should have one teacher. In high schools, each subject should have one teacher, and students should be given special coaching. A special educational policy for these districts should be implemented,” the PMK leader said.