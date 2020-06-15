Ramadoss seeks inquiry into online exam for goods train guards

CHENNAI

15 June 2020 00:55 IST

Only five out of 3,000 candidates from T.N. selected

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that investigation should be ordered into the conduct of online exams by the Railways for recruitment and promotion of goods train guards as only five candidates from Tamil Nadu were selected. Online exam was conducted to fill 96 vacancies.

In a statement, he said the final list had names of only candidates from north India. “Around 3,000 candidates from Tamil Nadu wrote this exam. But only five have qualified from Tamil Nadu. The candidates for these posts that require experience and are not recruited directly but through an exam. Points Man, Shunting Masters have to write a departmental exam to be appointed as goods train guards,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said Tamil Nadu had better results when the exam was conducted in the conventional format. “Once the recruitment was based on online examinations, it is said that there are several irregularities and bias in favour of the north Indian candidates. We cannot dismiss it,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He pointed out that north Indian candidates have been favoured in recruitment drives in Southern Railway. “The Centre and State governments should not allow this to happen,” he demanded.

The Central government department offices in Tamil Nadu should recruit locals, especially for intermediary and lower-level jobs. “Only this will provide a lasting solution to this issue,” Dr. Ramadoss added.